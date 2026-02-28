Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

CAS stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

