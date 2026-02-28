Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4,133.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,555.76. This represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.83.

Carlisle Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on Carlisle to $435 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling confidence in Carlisle’s medium‑term outlook. Article Title

Oppenheimer raised its price target on Carlisle to $435 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling confidence in Carlisle’s medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $27.16 for Carlisle — a longer‑horizon estimate that adds context to growth expectations but is further out and less likely to move near‑term price than the FY2026/2027 changes. Article Title

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $27.16 for Carlisle — a longer‑horizon estimate that adds context to growth expectations but is further out and less likely to move near‑term price than the FY2026/2027 changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut a string of near‑term EPS estimates across 2026–2027 (multiple quarters and full‑year), reducing FY2027 from $27.78 to $24.44 and trimming FY2026 and several quarterly forecasts — signaling lower expected earnings growth than previously modeled and increasing downside risk to forward valuation/consensus. Article Title

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Featured Stories

