Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 2nd

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 10.2% increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

