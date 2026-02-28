Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 2nd

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 10.2% increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
