Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 27.87%.The company had revenue of C$8.40 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$137.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$76.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.27%.

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its price target to C$153 and kept a “Buy” rating (≈11% upside versus the current price). BayStreet.CA

TD Securities raised its price target to C$153 and kept a “Buy” rating (≈11% upside versus the current price). Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets bumped its target to C$150 and set an “Outperform” rating (≈8.9% upside). BayStreet.CA

BMO Capital Markets bumped its target to C$150 and set an “Outperform” rating (≈8.9% upside). Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to C$158 and maintained an “Outperform” (≈14.7% upside). BayStreet.CA

Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to C$158 and maintained an “Outperform” (≈14.7% upside). Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its target to C$153 with an “Outperform” rating (≈11% upside). BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Scotiabank lifted its target to C$153 with an “Outperform” rating (≈11% upside). Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James raised its target to C$148.50 but retained a “Market Perform” rating (≈7.8% upside). BayStreet.CA

Raymond James raised its target to C$148.50 but retained a “Market Perform” rating (≈7.8% upside). Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial increased its target to C$150 with a “Sector Perform” rating (≈8.9% upside). BayStreet.CA

National Bank Financial increased its target to C$150 with a “Sector Perform” rating (≈8.9% upside). Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to C$145 but kept a “Hold” rating (≈5.2% upside). BayStreet.CA

Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to C$145 but kept a “Hold” rating (≈5.2% upside). Neutral Sentiment: CM reported quarterly results: EPS C$2.76, revenue C$8.40B, ROE 12.61%, net margin 27.87% — solid fundamentals but no headline guidance change in the releases cited. MarketBeat Earnings

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.05.

In related news, insider Frank Guse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.16, for a total value of C$635,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,359 shares in the company, valued at C$172,810.44. This trade represents a 78.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

