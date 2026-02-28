Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 279732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near‑term sentiment.

FY2025 operational / cash‑flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term.

Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted.

Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000‑share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence.

Rising short interest — short positions climbed in February to roughly 6.97M shares (~8.4% of float) with a ~4.4 days‑to‑cover, increasing the potential for continued selling pressure and intraday volatility.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Calumet Trading Down 10.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The company had revenue of ($3,098.50) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet by 11.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Calumet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calumet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 901,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

