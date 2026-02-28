Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $142.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Shares of CABO traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,059. Cable One has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $290.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95). The company had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.59 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $12,068,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 320,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 271,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One is pursuing growth initiatives — a targeted Q1 2026 mobile launch, a proposed ~$480M MBI acquisition, and continued multi‑gig network upgrades that could drive revenue and ARPU upside if execution goes as planned.

TD Cowen reduced its price target from $260 to $142 but kept a "hold" rating — the new target still implies significant upside from current levels, which may be interpreted as support for the stock's medium‑term recovery potential.

The company granted inducement equity awards to its newly hired CEO (James A. Holanda) — this formalizes leadership transition but creates potential dilution and will be watched for alignment of incentives and retention.

Full earnings call transcripts and analyst write‑ups are available — useful for investors parsing management commentary on subscriber trends, guidance and integration plans for the MBI deal.

Q4 CY2025 results were materially weaker than expected: EPS of ($1.35) vs. consensus $7.60 and revenue of $363.74M below estimates — this drove a negative net margin and is the primary near‑term headwind to the stock.

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $107 to $90 and moved to an "underweight" rating, signaling downside risk vs. current levels and adding selling pressure from institutional accounts.

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

