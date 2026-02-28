BTIG Research Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,650.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.67.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case: analysts and commentators call the post‑earnings pullback a buying opportunity given persistent high‑teens to mid‑40s revenue growth, fintech momentum and long runway in Latin America. MarketBeat argues the sell‑off is an overreaction to investment spending and highlights institutional accumulation. MercadoLibre Sold Off After Earnings—Why Bulls See a Buy-the-Dip Setup
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑term growth thesis: Seeking Alpha and Zacks pieces emphasize MercadoLibre’s durable market leadership, strong fintech expansion and attractive valuation after the pullback — arguing upside once investment spend normalizes. MercadoLibre: World-Class Execution And Undervalued
- Neutral Sentiment: Management and results detail: the Q4 earnings transcript highlights robust GMV and sold‑items growth (Brazil +35% GMV, sold items +45%) and management points to AI and other investments as drivers of future monetization — facts that support longer‑term growth but also explain current margin pressure. MercadoLibre (MELI) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tone mixed but constructive: earlier Wedbush notes kept an Outperform stance while trimming targets; some analysts trimmed price targets modestly but maintained bullish commentary. Wedbush Notes MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Well-Positioned Going Into Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and margin compression triggered selling: MELI reported an EPS miss (EPS below consensus) despite a revenue beat; higher spending on logistics, lower free‑shipping thresholds and credit expansion compressed margins and sparked a notable share drop and a 52‑week low. Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cut: Wedbush recently lowered its price target (from $2,600 to $2,400) while keeping Outperform—an acknowledgement of near‑term earnings pressure that can weigh on sentiment. Wedbush Lowers MercadoLibre (MELI) Price Target amid Ongoing Investment Spending
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.
Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.
