BTIG Research Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,650.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.67.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MELI opened at $1,757.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,047.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,162.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,654.24 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.