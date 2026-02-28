Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 28th.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,904. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.77.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

