Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Now Covered by Analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $34.14. 31,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,209. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 236,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 30,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) is a publicly traded partnership sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management. The company focuses on acquiring and operating high-quality businesses across a range of industrial and service-oriented sectors. Through a partnership structure, Brookfield Business Partners seeks to provide investors with returns generated from stable, cash-flowing enterprises that benefit from Brookfield Asset Management’s global scale and operational expertise.

The company’s investment strategy centers on businesses within the industrial services, manufacturing, transportation, and business services segments.

