Brokerages Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) PT at $788.24

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $788.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $872.64 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $894.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,747 shares during the period.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

