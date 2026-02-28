Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Telligent Fund LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Telligent Fund LP lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 6.8% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

