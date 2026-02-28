Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.16% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Brink’s’ conference call:

Brink’s agreed to acquire NCR Atleos for about $6.6 billion (cash $30/sh + 0.1574 Brink’s shares), funded by cash on hand and a committed bridge facility, with closing expected in ~12 months subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

(cash $30/sh + 0.1574 Brink’s shares), funded by cash on hand and a committed bridge facility, with closing expected in ~12 months subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Management expects $200 million of annual run-rate cost synergies within three years , the deal to be at least 35% EPS-accretive in year one, and the combined company to generate roughly $10 billion of revenue, $2 billion of adjusted EBITDA (~20% margins) and about $1 billion of annual free cash flow.

, the deal to be at least 35% EPS-accretive in year one, and the combined company to generate roughly $10 billion of revenue, $2 billion of adjusted EBITDA (~20% margins) and about $1 billion of annual free cash flow. The companies say the businesses are highly complementary — NCR Atleos’ ~600,000 ATM installed base, software and ATM-as-a-service plus Brink’s global cash logistics and route network should enable an end-to-end AMS/DRS offering, route densification and cross-sell opportunities.

The transaction faces typical execution and regulatory risks — it requires approvals, will take ~12 months to close, and management warned of integration distraction even as they ring-fence operations and run an integration office.

Management frames longer-term organic growth for the combined company as a resilient mid-single-digit rate while highlighting faster growth in AMS/DRS and ATM-as-a-service, and notes that potential revenue synergies were not included in the financial case.

NYSE BCO opened at $116.61 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,722.50. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 218,716 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 607,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 562,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,608,000 after buying an additional 75,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Earnings Release

Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Results Release

Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Acquisition Release

The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Valuation Piece

Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. M&A Investigation (PR Newswire) Halper Sadeh Inquiry

Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. GAAP vs. Adjusted Note

Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategic rationale, the market reaction to the large cash-and-stock deal (and potential near‑term dilution or higher leverage) has pressured the stock; coverage showing significant intraday selling reflects deal- and legal‑risk concerns. Market Reaction

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

