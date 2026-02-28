Brian Poff Sells 820 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Poff sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $86,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,589.12. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Brian Poff sold 2,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $218,346.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.95. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. MarketBeat ADUS Institutional Holdings
- Positive Sentiment: Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Stephens PT story
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. MarketBeat short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. CEO SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. AmericanBankingNews piece
- Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., EVP Cliff Blessing) were also reported; while individually minor, the wave of coordinated filings increases headline risk and may trigger mechanical selling. InsiderTrades alert
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.
The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.
