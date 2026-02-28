Brian Poff Sells 820 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Poff sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $86,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,589.12. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Brian Poff sold 2,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $218,346.18.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.95. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,837,000 after buying an additional 268,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Key Stories Impacting Addus HomeCare

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. MarketBeat ADUS Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Stephens PT story

Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. MarketBeat short interest

Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. CEO SEC filing

Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. AmericanBankingNews piece

Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., EVP Cliff Blessing) were also reported; while individually minor, the wave of coordinated filings increases headline risk and may trigger mechanical selling. InsiderTrades alert

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.