Brent Sabatini Sells 1,430 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent Sabatini sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $13,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 69,613 shares in the company, valued at $663,411.89. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 23rd, Brent Sabatini sold 1,829 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $13,626.05.

On Friday, February 13th, Brent Sabatini sold 1,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $11,918.70.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.69. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 417.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Astellas agreed to a collaboration on Vir’s prostate‑cancer asset (VIR‑5500) that includes up‑front and potential milestone payments totaling up to ~$1.7B, materially de‑risking that program and improving commercialization prospects. Read More.

Astellas agreed to a collaboration on Vir’s prostate‑cancer asset (VIR‑5500) that includes up‑front and potential milestone payments totaling up to ~$1.7B, materially de‑risking that program and improving commercialization prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results surprised to the upside: EPS and roughly $64M revenue beat consensus, signaling stronger commercial traction and likely underpinning recent analyst optimism. Read More.

Q4 results surprised to the upside: EPS and roughly $64M revenue beat consensus, signaling stronger commercial traction and likely underpinning recent analyst optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised targets and ratings following the results and deal flow (Needham moved its target to $18), supporting upside from fundamentals despite volatility. Read More.

Analysts have raised targets and ratings following the results and deal flow (Needham moved its target to $18), supporting upside from fundamentals despite volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at TD Cowen and Leerink in early March — useful for additional color and Q&A but not an immediate earnings/cash catalyst. Read More.

Management will present at TD Cowen and Leerink in early March — useful for additional color and Q&A but not an immediate earnings/cash catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Increased media/peer comparisons (head‑to‑head coverage) have raised visibility and trading volume; this can amplify moves but doesn’t change Vir’s underlying cashflow or pipeline. Read More.

Increased media/peer comparisons (head‑to‑head coverage) have raised visibility and trading volume; this can amplify moves but doesn’t change Vir’s underlying cashflow or pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Vir priced an underwritten offering of 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (~$150M gross), which strengthens the balance sheet but is dilutive and increased near‑term share supply — a clear short‑term negative for the stock. Read More.

Vir priced an underwritten offering of 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (~$150M gross), which strengthens the balance sheet but is dilutive and increased near‑term share supply — a clear short‑term negative for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage singled out the discounted offering as the proximate cause of the post‑rally pullback, triggering selling and higher volatility. Read More.

Market coverage singled out the discounted offering as the proximate cause of the post‑rally pullback, triggering selling and higher volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed last week (including CEO and other senior officers/directors), increasing visible supply and feeding negative sentiment alongside the offering. Individual filings and summaries are available in SEC/insider reports. Read More.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

