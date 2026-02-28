Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

