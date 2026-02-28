Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $847,665,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,436,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,579,000 after acquiring an additional 796,001 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,893,000 after acquiring an additional 280,277 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

