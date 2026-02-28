Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

NYSE:BCC opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 231.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

