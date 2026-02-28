BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 3rd

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ZWK stock opened at C$26.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.28. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$18.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.89.
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Company Profile
