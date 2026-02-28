BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 3rd

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWK stock opened at C$26.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.28. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$18.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.89.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of U.S. banks to generate income and provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of U.S. banks. Depending on market volatility and other factors, The ETF will write covered call options on these securities. Under such call options, the ETF will sell to the buyer of the option, for a premium, either a right to buy the security from the ETF at an exercise price or, if the option is cash settled, the right to a payment from the ETF equal to the difference between the value of the security and the exercise price.

