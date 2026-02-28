Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 449,269 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the January 29th total of 813,650 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of BHAT opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.03, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc is a China-based provider of cloud-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions for the entertainment, theme park and location-based industries. The company’s core offerings include a software-as-a-service platform that powers interactive VR arcades, immersive theaters and digital theme parks. Through its integrated system, Blue Hat delivers both hardware and software, enabling venue operators to manage content distribution, user access and real-time analytics via a centralized cloud infrastructure.

Blue Hat’s product suite spans VR headsets, motion-sensor equipment and proprietary interactive game titles.

