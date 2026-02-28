BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 644.69 and traded as high as GBX 657. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 643, with a volume of 148,550 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 1.1%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 644.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £482.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.20.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.
