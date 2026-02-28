BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,697,341 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 29th total of 6,612,587 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,975,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,975,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,835,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 803,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 162,647 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,531,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioAtla by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 421,072 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

BioAtla Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of BCAB opened at $0.25 on Friday. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of conditionally active biologics (CABs) for oncology and other serious diseases. Utilizing its proprietary CAB technology platform, BioAtla engineers monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics and antibody-drug conjugates that remain inactive in healthy tissues but become activated in the tumor microenvironment. This targeted approach aims to improve therapeutic index by enhancing anti‐tumor potency while minimizing off-target effects and systemic toxicity.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, BioAtla has advanced multiple product candidates into clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.