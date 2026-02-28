Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gray Media in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

GTN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gray Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.50 million. Gray Media had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Gray Media’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Gray Media by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. raised its price target to $12 and set a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Analyst optimism can support buying interest and sentiment improvement. Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Co. raised its price target to $12 and set a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Analyst optimism can support buying interest and sentiment improvement. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (payable Mar 31; record Mar 13), yielding roughly 5.9% — attractive income for yield-focused investors and a cash-return signal. Dividend Announcement

Board authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (payable Mar 31; record Mar 13), yielding roughly 5.9% — attractive income for yield-focused investors and a cash-return signal. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped street estimates: adjusted EPS beat (reported loss smaller than expected) and revenue of $792M beat consensus. Management said results exceeded guidance and highlighted strong Q4 execution, which supports near-term fundamentals. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results topped street estimates: adjusted EPS beat (reported loss smaller than expected) and revenue of $792M beat consensus. Management said results exceeded guidance and highlighted strong Q4 execution, which supports near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for detail on ad trends, political/seasonal impacts and cost actions). These materials can clarify drivers but don’t change the headline results. Call Transcript Slide Deck

Earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for detail on ad trends, political/seasonal impacts and cost actions). These materials can clarify drivers but don’t change the headline results. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to about $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M). Below-consensus forward guidance is the primary negative catalyst and explains downward pressure on the share price.

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to about $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M). Below-consensus forward guidance is the primary negative catalyst and explains downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined ~24% year-over-year and prior-year EPS was much higher; the company is still navigating a post-election/advertising slowdown and structural pressures that may limit near-term upside. Zacks and other outlets highlighted the loss but noted the beat. Zacks Coverage

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) is a U.S.-based broadcasting and digital media company that owns and operates a portfolio of local television stations and associated digital platforms. The company’s core business centers on delivering local news, sports and entertainment programming through its network-affiliated broadcast outlets. In addition to traditional over-the-air distribution, Gray Media supports multi-platform video streaming and on-demand services for audiences across its markets.

Gray Media’s television stations carry network programming from major national broadcasters, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW, and often feature locally produced news and public affairs content.

