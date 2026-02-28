Barry Simon Sells 75,000 Shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 2.4%

ImmunityBio stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.16.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,777,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 5,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 1,030,113 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal randomized Phase 2 trial of ANKTIVA plus BCG vs BCG alone in BCG‑naïve NMIBC CIS — early completion reduces timeline uncertainty for a potential label‑expanding readout and supports commercial upside for ANKTIVA. Article Title

ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal randomized Phase 2 trial of ANKTIVA plus BCG vs BCG alone in BCG‑naïve NMIBC CIS — early completion reduces timeline uncertainty for a potential label‑expanding readout and supports commercial upside for ANKTIVA. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation commentary highlights trial progress and strong ANKTIVA commercial momentum — positive narratives that can support higher forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst/valuation commentary highlights trial progress and strong ANKTIVA commercial momentum — positive narratives that can support higher forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: ImmunityBio will host a business update and review FY‑2025 financial results on March 3 — the call could drive volatility depending on revenue, guidance, and clinical updates management provides. Article Title

ImmunityBio will host a business update and review FY‑2025 financial results on March 3 — the call could drive volatility depending on revenue, guidance, and clinical updates management provides. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a Q1 earnings forecast for ImmunityBio — analyst forecasts and any accompanying model changes will influence near‑term analyst sentiment and target‑price revisions. Article Title

HC Wainwright published a Q1 earnings forecast for ImmunityBio — analyst forecasts and any accompanying model changes will influence near‑term analyst sentiment and target‑price revisions. Negative Sentiment: Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.01 (disclosed Feb 24) — insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure, contributing to downward pressure. Article Title

Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.01 (disclosed Feb 24) — insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure, contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports cite significant intraday profit‑taking (one article notes a ~17% drop after an intraday high) and coverage pointing to a ~7% decline — these articles reflect short‑term selling and headline‑driven volatility that can amplify swings in the stock. Article Title Article Title

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

