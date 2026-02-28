Barrick Mining Corporation $B Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 283,147 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. Citigroup upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

