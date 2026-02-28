Barclays Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $30.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of DIN opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

