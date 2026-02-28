BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Stock Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,067 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4,293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

BankUnited Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

