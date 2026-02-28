Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,991 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $116,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,439,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 881.5% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,236,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 96.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,882,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,335 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $49.68 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.