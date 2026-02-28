Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Ball worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ball by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 402.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Articles

