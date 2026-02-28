AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 220,148 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 29th total of 397,239 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. AudioCodes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 552.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

