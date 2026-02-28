Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $75.13 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $287.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,121,564.55. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,310 shares in the company, valued at $17,361,684.90. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 420,451 shares of company stock worth $60,453,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.32.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

