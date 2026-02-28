Aterian (ATER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $18.3820 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Aterian has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aterian in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aterian by 222.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Aterian by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian Inc is a technology-driven consumer products company that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop, source and market branded household, health and personal care products. Through its proprietary data analytics platform, Aterian identifies emerging trends, forecasts demand and optimizes product selection, pricing and distribution. The company maintains a vertically integrated supply chain, overseeing manufacturing partnerships and logistics to support rapid product development and market entry.

Aterian’s portfolio spans a range of categories including home and kitchen, health and wellness, baby care, beauty tools and electronics accessories.

Featured Stories

