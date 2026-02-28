Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Short Interest Down 76.2% in February

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,446 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the January 29th total of 35,475 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:GQQQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.34.
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0368 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Company Profile
The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.