Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Short Interest Down 76.2% in February

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,446 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the January 29th total of 35,475 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GQQQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0368 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF ( NASDAQ:GQQQ Free Report ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 20.49% of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.

