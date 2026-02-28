Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,924,000 after buying an additional 670,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after purchasing an additional 458,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,473,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,147,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,421 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,689,391.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,005,000. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $163,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,560. This represents a 16.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,895. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -596.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Arkansas sportsbook license approved — DraftKings secured licensure from the Arkansas Racing Commission to operate its online sportsbook on behalf of Southland Casino Hotel, opening access to ~2 million additional adults and enabling a pending launch once final approvals clear.

U.S. footprint expands to 30 states — Coverage/market-access reporting highlights that DraftKings now reaches 30 U.S. states, which supports long-term top-line growth prospects from sportsbook and cross-sell opportunities.

Heightened investor attention — Multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo) note increased interest from investors and pageviews, which can amplify intraday moves but is not inherently directional.

Sector/strategy context — Discussion of prediction-market themes and longer-term reassessment pieces frame DraftKings as part of a larger opportunity set; useful for strategic investors but not an immediate catalyst.

Short-interest data for February shows inconsistent/zeroed figures in public feeds — the data release looks unreliable and doesn't provide a clear short-pressure signal today.

Class-action lawsuit advances in Massachusetts — A consumer-protection suit challenging how DraftKings ran and disclosed certain high-profile promotions was allowed to proceed on most claims toward class certification and trial, adding legal and reputational risk that could pressure shares.

Analyst price-target trimmed — BTIG lowered its target from $37 to $35 but kept a buy rating; the cut is mildly negative sentiment-wise even though upside remains.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

