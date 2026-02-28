Ashley Hanscom Sells 2,951 Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hanscom sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $193,703.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,041 shares in the company, valued at $724,731.24. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $64.78 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights CAKE as a strong value stock based on style scores, which supports a valuation-driven bullish case for value-oriented investors. Here’s Why CAKE is a Strong Value Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Management is weighing expansion for 2026 and exploring a rewards/app strategy that could boost repeat visits and off-premise sales if executed well — a potential multi-year revenue driver. Cheesecake Factory Weighs 2026 Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: International growth: the bakery/franchise arm opened its first India store in Bengaluru with aggressive multi-year revenue targets, signaling a path to diversify outside the U.S. market. Bakery opens first India store
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.30 (annualized $1.20), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand and real-estate positioning piece explains why Cheesecake Factory often anchors malls — useful context on customer traffic and site strategy but not an immediate catalyst. Why Cheesecake Factory is always in the mall
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A/FAQ pieces after Q4 provide items to watch (guidance, margins) — helpful for investors but not new data. 5 Must-Read Analyst Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: CFO Matthew Clark, EVP Spero Alex, director Alexander Cappello and others sold sizable blocks (~$64–$66 levels) last week. Multiple filings and aggregated reports have amplified investor concern and are the likely proximate cause of today’s downward price move. TipRanks insider trading
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: coverage and commentaries flag that mixed analyst ratings and a moderate P/E leave the stock vulnerable if growth or margins disappoint. That concern compounds negative sentiment from insider sales. Valuation risks
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,743,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 186.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 131.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,704,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.
The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.
