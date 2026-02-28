Ashley Hanscom Sells 2,951 Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hanscom sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $193,703.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,041 shares in the company, valued at $724,731.24. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $64.78 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Cheesecake Factory

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,743,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 186.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 131.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,704,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Featured Stories

