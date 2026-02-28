Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Insider Sells $74,056.75 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John Davis sold 2,075 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $74,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 188,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,698.92. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artivion Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AORT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Artivion by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

