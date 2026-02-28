Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s current price.

AMNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AMNF stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $347.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNF) is a U.S.-based food manufacturer specializing in cheese- and dairy-based products. Its product portfolio encompasses processed cheeses, cream cheeses, shredded and grated cheeses, dips, spreads and flavored cheese seasonings. Armanino Foods serves private-label customers, foodservice operators and industrial food producers, offering custom formulation and co-packing solutions to meet diverse market requirements.

Headquartered in Missouri, Armanino Foods operates multiple manufacturing facilities equipped for large-scale dairy processing, blending and packaging.

