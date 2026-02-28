Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s current price.
AMNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMNF
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNF) is a U.S.-based food manufacturer specializing in cheese- and dairy-based products. Its product portfolio encompasses processed cheeses, cream cheeses, shredded and grated cheeses, dips, spreads and flavored cheese seasonings. Armanino Foods serves private-label customers, foodservice operators and industrial food producers, offering custom formulation and co-packing solutions to meet diverse market requirements.
Headquartered in Missouri, Armanino Foods operates multiple manufacturing facilities equipped for large-scale dairy processing, blending and packaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Armanino Foods of Distinction
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.