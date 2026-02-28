Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. Arkema has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

