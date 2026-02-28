Argent Trust Co Sells 4,592 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,728,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.7%

APH opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.