Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $43.10. Arcadis shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

ARCAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Arcadis from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcadis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

