Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from JonesTrading

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JonesTrading in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JonesTrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOMR. Zacks Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 30.65%.The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 160.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 138,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

