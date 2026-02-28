Analysts Set TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) PT at $23.25

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIMB. Bank of America assumed coverage on TIM in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.60 target price on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

TIM Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TIM stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. TIM has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.47.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.38). TIM had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TIM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TIM in the first quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 52.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

