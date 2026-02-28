American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas Benham Buys 1,571 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Benham purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Positive Sentiment: Two company directors bought stock (David Goldberg: 2,000 shares at $29.17; Douglas Benham: 1,571 shares at $24.00). Insider purchases can signal management confidence and helped limit downside.

Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 (annualized $1.32), increasing yield and supporting income-focused holders. This raises cash return but note the payout ratio is elevated.

Neutral Sentiment: AMH management will speak at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (March 3). Investor access and messaging could help sentiment if management provides reassuring updates.

Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James reaffirmed a "market perform" rating, signaling no near-term upside from that shop but also not adding immediate selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $35.00, reducing upside expectations and contributing to weaker analyst sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Last reported quarter (Feb. 19) showed EPS and revenue misses versus consensus and guidance that implies modest growth; these operational misses remain the principal fundamental headwind.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,263 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,410 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

