American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,470 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,270,000 after buying an additional 1,082,972 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 741,388 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Homes 4 Rent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Two company directors bought stock (David Goldberg: 2,000 shares at $29.17; Douglas Benham: 1,571 shares at $24.00). Insider purchases can signal management confidence and helped limit downside. Insider Filing – Goldberg Insider Filing – Benham

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE AMH opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,340.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,869.91. This represents a 6.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 8,571 shares of company stock worth $210,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

