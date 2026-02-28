American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large corporate real-estate move could be seen as a long-term vote of confidence in the business and NYC hub status; American Express will relocate its global HQ to 2 World Trade Center, a project that supports the firm’s long-term footprint and corporate visibility. American Express to move into new headquarters in final World Trade Center building

Large corporate real-estate move could be seen as a long-term vote of confidence in the business and NYC hub status; American Express will relocate its global HQ to 2 World Trade Center, a project that supports the firm’s long-term footprint and corporate visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier session headlines and analyst coverage noted a rebound in AXP tied to macro / AI commentary (Nvidia CEO remarks) and mentions in listicles, but these items appear to have had only temporary upside ahead of today’s sell-off. Why the Market Dipped But American Express (AXP) Gained Today

Earlier session headlines and analyst coverage noted a rebound in AXP tied to macro / AI commentary (Nvidia CEO remarks) and mentions in listicles, but these items appear to have had only temporary upside ahead of today’s sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Headline focus on AI-driven workforce cuts prompted fresh investor concern and selling pressure, cited in market commentary as a near-term catalyst for the drop. Is It Time to Sell American Express Stock?

Headline focus on AI-driven workforce cuts prompted fresh investor concern and selling pressure, cited in market commentary as a near-term catalyst for the drop. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: buyers bought ~21,709 put contracts (≈31% above average), indicating elevated short-term bearish bets and hedging demand that can amplify downside. (No direct article link provided.)

Unusual options activity: buyers bought ~21,709 put contracts (≈31% above average), indicating elevated short-term bearish bets and hedging demand that can amplify downside. (No direct article link provided.) Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~20% in February to ~8.6M shares, increasing the proportion of shares sold short and adding downward pressure risk if sentiment worsens. (Data summary provided in market feeds.)

Short interest rose ~20% in February to ~8.6M shares, increasing the proportion of shares sold short and adding downward pressure risk if sentiment worsens. (Data summary provided in market feeds.) Negative Sentiment: Opinion / analysis pieces are flagging AXP’s YTD pullback (roughly mid-February-to-date slump and discussion of whether the fall is a buying opportunity or structural warning), which can drive momentum-based selling. American Express Has Slumped: Is It a Bargain or a Red Flag?

American Express Stock Down 8.2%

NYSE AXP opened at $307.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore set a $393.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

