ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Up 250.4% in February

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,238,593 shares, an increase of 250.4% from the January 29th total of 638,953 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.9 days.

ALPEK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. ALPEK has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About ALPEK

ALPEK, SAB. de C.V. is a leading petrochemical company based in Mexico and a key player in the Americas. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Grupo Alfa, ALPEK specializes in the production of chemical intermediates and polymers for a wide range of industrial applications. The company’s integrated portfolio serves customers in sectors such as packaging, textiles, automotive, construction and consumer goods.

ALPEK’s core business activities are organized into two main segments: intermediates and plastics.

