Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Bought by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.2% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 988,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 420,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5%

AMLP stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.