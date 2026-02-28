Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.99 and traded as low as GBX 64.50. Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 64.50, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of £255.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albion Technology & Gen VCT

In other Albion Technology & Gen VCT news, insider Simon Thorpe purchased 14,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 per share, for a total transaction of £9,979.76. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. It prefers to invest in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

