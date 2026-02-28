Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $49.9970, with a volume of 2476234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 48.97%.The company had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Alamos Gold's revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 35.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,544,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,291,000 after acquiring an additional 332,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 29.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,132,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,347 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,547,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 567,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,095,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,072,000 after purchasing an additional 964,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

