Ailey (ALE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.55 Million

Ailey (ALE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Ailey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ailey has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Ailey has a market cap of $86.55 million and $152.41 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ailey Profile

Ailey launched on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse. The official website for Ailey is myailey.com.

Ailey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 439,722,222.22222222 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.2660899 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $149,520.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ailey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ailey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

