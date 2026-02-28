Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,407,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,768,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,662,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Aflac by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 97,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aflac by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 1.1%

AFL stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $839,015.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,943.08. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,720. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

